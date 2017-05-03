Ninas60SecondSkinny: Taco Bell Introduces Naked Chicken Chips, Dierks Bentley Helps Reunite A Military Family [VIDEO] and Is Johnny Depp a Diva??

Is Johnny Depp a Diva??

Johnny Depp and his former managers are in the middle of a legal battle after the actor accused them of fraud. In response to his allegations, his former mangers are claiming her has “entitlement issues” and doesn’t take the time to learn his lines for roles. They say Depp mandates a sound engineer feed him his lines through an earpiece.

Taco Bell Introduces Naked Chicken Chips

Starting May 11th, Taco Bell is adding Naked Chicken Chips to the menu (their version of chicken nuggets, with the Naked Chicken Chalupa fried shell reconfigured to look like triangle-shaped chicken pieces, which come with a side of Taco Bell Nacho cheese sauce). They’ll be available as a six-piece or 12-pieces order, but only for a limited time.

First the Unicorn Frap, Now the (Unofficial) Mermaid Frap!

A barista named Jocelyn in Michigan has created a new (unofficial) drink she calls the “Mermaid Frappuccino” that she created it when her store ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frappucino. It’s made up of a vanilla bean base with freeze-dried blueberries, and drizzled with “a toasted coconut matcha sauce.” Here’s what it looks like…

Dierks Bentley Helps Reunite A Military Family

