Faith Hill will be one of the show’s executive producers while Kellie Pickler will be co-hosting with journalist Ben Aaron. There isn’t a name released yet but there are talks of this starting in September. It will be based in Nashville and will center around¬†gardening, cooking, home decor, etc. Apparently the show has been in the works since 2015. ¬†Kellie Pickler said in an interview with www.TheBoot.com that the show will be “shining a light on small businesses and special talents.”