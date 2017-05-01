Win tickets to see the Diamondbacks vs Pirates!

May 1, 2017 12:00 AM
The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to give you a 4-pack of tickets to see the Diamondbacks vs Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on May 11, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen to Jared Marshall this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Jared Marshall on the New KMLE 107.9 Monday through Friday
  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the chosen caller, and the tickets are yours!

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2017
  • Time: 6:40 PM
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Address: 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more info, Click Here! 

