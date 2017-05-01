Ninas60SecondSkinny: Kelly Ripa Announces New “LIVE” Co-Host, Billy Ray Cyrus is Changing his Name and Shania Twain Delivers on New Music Promise at Stagecoach

#Ninas60SecondSkinny:

Billy Ray Cyrus is Changing his Name

Billy Ray Cyrus has changed his name. “After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus,” he tells “Rolling Stone.” “I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.”

Shannen Doherty Update

“90210” and “Charmed” star Shannen Doherty is in remission. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but found out last year it had spread and says she knows her cancer could come back, but for now she knows she’s “blessed”

Shania Twain Delivers on New Music Promise at Stagecoach

Shania Twain played her new song “Life’s About to Get Good” during her Saturday night set at Stagecoach. “I wrote this specific song about the good and bad in life and how important it is to have both. We got to take the good with the bad, right? No pain, no gain.”



Trader Joes Introduces Wine in a Can

Traders Joe has introduced a new line of canned wines called Vino Frizzante and it’s available at locations nationwide that sell wine and comes in rose and white at a cost of just $3.99 a six-pack.

Kelly Ripa Announces New “LIVE” Co-Host – it’s RYAN SEACREST!!

