Maren Morris Adds Fall Dates to Hero Tour 2017

By Abby Hassler
Maren Morris has announced the addition of 10 dates to her The Hero Tour 2017 this fall. The fall tour will place between Oct. 5 and 28 throughout the Midwest and Southwest.
Related: Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris Debut ‘Craving You’ at the ACM Awards.
A portion of all proceeds raised will go to “The Heroes Fund,” which supports fine arts programs and music education in public schools. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time May 5.
Check out the new fall dates below.
10/5 – Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre
10/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/7 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
10/12 – Huntington, WV @ Keith-Albee Theatre
10/13 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
10/19 – Brandon, MS @ City Hall Live
10/21 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
10/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
10/28 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
Never miss a tour date from Maren Morris with Eventful.
Comments are closed.