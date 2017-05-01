Maren Morris Adds Fall Dates to Hero Tour 2017

By Abby Hassler

Maren Morris has announced the addition of 10 dates to her The Hero Tour 2017 this fall. The fall tour will place between Oct. 5 and 28 throughout the Midwest and Southwest.

A portion of all proceeds raised will go to “The Heroes Fund,” which supports fine arts programs and music education in public schools. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time May 5.

Check out the new fall dates below.

10/5 – Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre

10/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/7 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

10/12 – Huntington, WV @ Keith-Albee Theatre

10/13 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

10/19 – Brandon, MS @ City Hall Live

10/21 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

10/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

10/28 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

