Lady Antebellum Prep for Tour in Silly Promo Video

By Abby Hassler

Ever wondered how Lady Antebellum stays in shape on the road? According to the country music trio’s goofy new video, their regime involves “high reps, low weight” and pushing the tour bus while it’s in neutral.

“Pace yourself, young bucks,” frontman Charles Kelley advises tourmates Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young in the band’s silly tour promo video.

The musicians have no problem joking about themselves, such as Kelley and band member Dave Haywood giving singer Hillary Scott and Ballerini DIY manicures. Haywood also teaches Young how to make a “craft” Jack and Coke cocktail.

The band will release their sixth studio album, Heart Break, June 9, and they hit the road on their 50-date “You Look Good Tour” starting May 26.

Watch the video below.