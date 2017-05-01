Brad Paisley Releases ‘Love and War’ Visual Album

By Hayden Wright

Brad Paisley’s Love and War album features diverse collaborators from all corners of the music spectrum: Timbaland, Mick Jagger, John Fogerty and poetry by Johnny Cash.

The “Today” singer rounded all those famous faces up for a Love and War visual album, which debuted on Apple Music over the weekend. As Beyoncé’s signature medium, Paisley’s foray into the visual album might be a country music first.

Each of the album’s 15 songs is featured in the hour-long video, which is divided into chapters with visual interpretations. Cameos include his wife Kimberly Williams Paisley, David Hasselhoff and the car from Night Rider. Jagger and other collaborators are depicted recording their vocals for the songs.

Last month, his debut concert brought Timbaland, Fogerty and Bill Anderson to the stage. Watch the Love and War visual album in its entirety on Apple Music.