Florida Georgia Line Pre-Sale Tickets

April 20, 2017 9:00 AM

With their innovative fusion of country, rock, hip-hop and pop, Florida Georgia Line have already proven themselves as a once-in-a-generation force of change in modern music, but Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are far from done pushing the envelope.

Florida Georgia Line is teaming up now with Nelly and Chris Lane to bring the country heat to Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, September 10, 2017!

Public ticket sales start on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM MST but The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to get tickets BEFORE they go on sale to the public!

Purchase your tickets now through 10PM on Thursday, April 20. Just CLICK HERE and enter code KMLE to get your tickets.

