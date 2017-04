The KMLE Krew was out at Denim and Diamonds in Mesa tonight! Everybody danced, partied, and had a great time. There was a Boots & Daisy Dukes contest, where one lucky winner got to walk away with a brand new Michael Kors bag! We also hooked a listener up with a pair of tickets to see Travis Tritt. If you weren’t able to make it, check out the photos from tonight here!