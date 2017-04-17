Beat Nina to win tickets to Florida Georgia Line!

Country Thunder 2017 Recaps - CT Awards 2017ThursFri | Sat | Sun

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at tickets to see Florida Georgia Line, with Nelly and Chris Lane at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, September 10 2017!

How to Win:

  • Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, September 10 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

For more information click here!

