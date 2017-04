After lots of ties last week, Nina D is still up four wins on KMLE Nation!! Can Heather in Mesa close the gap and pull KMLE Nation back within three? We have tickets to see Florida Georgia Line at Ak-Chin Pavilion if she can!!

Beat Nina 4/17/17 https://cbskmle108.files.wordpress.com/2017/04/april-10.mp3

Chris and Nina More from Chris and Nina