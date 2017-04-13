Dierks Bentley Pre-Sale Tickets

Dierks Bentley returns to Phoenix for an epic hometown show at Talking Stick Resort Arena! The “What The Hell World” Tour will come to the Valley on Saturday, August 26, 2017 with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

Public ticket sales start on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM MST but The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to get tickets BEFORE they go on sale to the public!

Purchase your tickets now through 10PM on Thursday, April 13. Just CLICK HERE and enter code KMLE to get your tickets.