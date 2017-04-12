Country Thunder 2017 Recaps - CT Awards 2017ThursFri | Sat | Sun

Ronnie Dunn renovated Reba’s Airstream… and it’s incredible

April 12, 2017 9:30 PM
Filed Under: Airstream, Reba, Reba McEntire, renovate, Ronnie Dunn

Wow! This is sooo pretty. Especially that bathroom sink! 😍 😍 Ronnie Dunn did an amazing job renovating Reba’s Airstream!! Check out the pictures here

More from Jeana
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live