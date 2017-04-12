Ronnie Dunn renovated Reba’s Airstream… and it’s incredible

Wow! This is sooo pretty. Especially that bathroom sink! 😍 😍 Ronnie Dunn did an amazing job renovating Reba’s Airstream!! Check out the pictures here
Ronnie Dunn renovated Reba’s Airstream… and it’s incredibleApril 12, 2017 9:30 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 18: (L-R) Recording artists Ronnie Dunn, Reba McEntire and Kix Brooks attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 18, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)