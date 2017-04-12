Ninas60SecondSkinny: Brett Eldredge Surprises Cubs Fans, Starbucks Adds Pink Drink and Ellen has a Simple Solution for United Airlines

Brett Eldredge Surprises Cubs Fans Illinois native, Brett Eldredge played a surprise show across the street from Wrigley Field earlier this week. The show was originally supposed to take place on the roof of the Old Crow Smokehouse but had to be moved inside. Brett sang “Lose My Mind,” “Beat of the Music,” “Drunk on Your Love,” and “Wanna Be That Song,” and closed with Steve Goodman’s “Go Cubs Go.”

Cam Joins Hair Care Campaign Cam has joined John Frieda Hair Care’s “Your Hair Talks, Make A Statement” campaign, which encourages women to be proud of their their statement-making looks. “I love being a part of the ‘Your Hair Talks, Make A Statement’ campaign. There are so many women and girls that will see this and get psyched about their curly hair. Be yourself, be unapologetic, the world needs you to be you.”

Ellen has a Simple Solution for United Airlines United Airlines forcibly dragged a passenger off an overbooked flight and Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celeb to slam the airline, suggesting the best solution is to not overbook their flights. Ellen says the solution is simple. “The biggest problem was the way United handled it. They had a computer pick a random person and just took them off the plane. That seems like a bad policy,” she explains. “Here’s a better policy: Don’t overbook your flight.”

Starbucks Adds Pink Drink Starbucks has added the formerly secret menu beverage “The Pink Drink” to their permanent in-store menu. The drink features “Strawberry Acai Refreshers with accents of passion fruit and acai combined with coconut milk and topped with a scoop of strawberries”