KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Surprise Performance
The LOCASH Boys gave an extra mini concert and party at the campground of some lucky unsuspecting listeners
Best Statement
Blake Shelton’s statement on moonshine still has us laughing.
Best Alcohol Competition/Best Sport Adaptation
You no longer have to be athletic to compete in the Olympics, you just have to love beer! Beer Olympics!!
Best “What was that whisper?”
Caption your own whisper from Dierks Bentley during his main stage performance
Best Hometown Interview
Crazy when Arizona’s own Attorney General jumps in and takes over the interview with Dierks Bentley. (Starts 5 minutes into the interview)
Horniest Chair
Best First Timer
This was the first time Thomas Rhett performed at Country Thunder in Arizona.
Biggest American Flag
Cutest Autograph
Tyler Farr signing this beach ball is the cutest thing!!
Most Creative Way to Hold a Guitar
Dierks Bentley apparently forgetting how to hold and play a guitar during his performance (Michael Todd 27)
Best Team Name Award
Winner: #teamsideboob
Teamwork makes the dream work, and we think this worked.
Best Power Strum Warm Up
Terri Clark ready to windmill her arm and blow the crowd away.
Best Gene Simmons Impersonation
Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys drummer channels his inner Gene Simmons from Kiss. Just look at that tongue!
Best Nap Spot Award
Winner: @s_xo24
#CountryThunder is not a place for rest. But we understand.
Most Smiley Performance
Runaway June lets control over their smiles runaway during their performance.
Best Frugal Camper
Winner: @chaddypizzle
Simplicity is key at #CountryThunder. No need for the extra frills.
Most Rosined Bow/Most Suspicious White Powder
Aaron Watson’s fiddler colored his fiddle by creating the thickest dusting of rosin.
Best James Dean Lookalike
Frankie Ballard channels the looks of James Dean during his performance.
Most Eventful Week Award
Winner: @realscottyross
Most Magnificent Beard
Oak Ridge Boys’s own William Lee Golden displays his staple white locks.
Best Way to Cool Off Award
Winner: @mrs.nimmo
Best Hair Highlight
Does it still count as a hairflip if it’s the Mohawk of Tyler Farr’s guitarist
Maybe it’s Dorado’s guitarist, maybe it’s Maybelline
Best Slip & Slide that we can publish.. 😉
Best Running of the Humans
Guests are beyond eager to enter the grounds to get the best spots to listen to their favorite artists
Best Horse
Best Aerial Shot
Winner: @leaveittoleavitt
A shot like this takes some serious effort. Effort will win you a #CountryThunder Award
Best Food Spread
KMLE teaches High Valley how to bring it south by making a low country boil feast before they go out to perform (Out and About at KMLE Country Thunder 8767)
Best Diet Plan Award
Winner: @allison_nikkie
Guaranteed way to get your body in #CountryThunder shape.
Best Campsite Barrrr
Shiver me timbers.. it’s a pirate ship in the campgrounds!!