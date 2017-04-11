KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

What’s a better way to put an official end to #CountryThunder than an award ceremony to follow? Here we put the best memories and moments from the weekend (in case you may have forgot already).

Best Surprise Performance

The LOCASH Boys gave an extra mini concert and party at the campground of some lucky unsuspecting listeners

Best Statement

Blake Shelton’s statement on moonshine still has us laughing.

Best Alcohol Competition/Best Sport Adaptation

You no longer have to be athletic to compete in the Olympics, you just have to love beer! Beer Olympics!!

Best “What was that whisper?”

Caption your own whisper from Dierks Bentley during his main stage performance

Best Hometown Interview

Crazy when Arizona’s own Attorney General jumps in and takes over the interview with Dierks Bentley. (Starts 5 minutes into the interview)

Horniest Chair

Best First Timer

This was the first time Thomas Rhett performed at Country Thunder in Arizona.

Biggest American Flag

Cutest Autograph

Tyler Farr signing this beach ball is the cutest thing!!

Most Creative Way to Hold a Guitar

Dierks Bentley apparently forgetting how to hold and play a guitar during his performance (Michael Todd 27)

Best Team Name Award

Winner: #teamsideboob

Teamwork makes the dream work, and we think this worked.

Best Power Strum Warm Up

Terri Clark ready to windmill her arm and blow the crowd away.

Best Gene Simmons Impersonation

Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys drummer channels his inner Gene Simmons from Kiss. Just look at that tongue!

Best Nap Spot Award

Winner: @s_xo24

#CountryThunder is not a place for rest. But we understand.

Most Smiley Performance

Runaway June lets control over their smiles runaway during their performance.

Winner: @chaddypizzle

Simplicity is key at #CountryThunder. No need for the extra frills.

Most Rosined Bow/Most Suspicious White Powder

Aaron Watson’s fiddler colored his fiddle by creating the thickest dusting of rosin.

Best James Dean Lookalike

Frankie Ballard channels the looks of James Dean during his performance.

Most Eventful Week Award

Winner: @realscottyross

Most Magnificent Beard

Oak Ridge Boys’s own William Lee Golden displays his staple white locks.

Best Way to Cool Off Award

Winner: @mrs.nimmo

Best Hair Highlight

Does it still count as a hairflip if it’s the Mohawk of Tyler Farr’s guitarist

Maybe it’s Dorado’s guitarist, maybe it’s Maybelline

Best Slip & Slide that we can publish.. 😉

Best Running of the Humans

Guests are beyond eager to enter the grounds to get the best spots to listen to their favorite artists

Best Horse

Best Aerial Shot

Winner: @leaveittoleavitt

A shot like this takes some serious effort. Effort will win you a #CountryThunder Award

Best Food Spread

KMLE teaches High Valley how to bring it south by making a low country boil feast before they go out to perform (Out and About at KMLE Country Thunder 8767)

Best Diet Plan Award

Winner: @allison_nikkie

Guaranteed way to get your body in #CountryThunder shape.

Best Campsite Barrrr

Shiver me timbers.. it’s a pirate ship in the campgrounds!!