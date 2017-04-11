Country Thunder 2017 Recaps - ThursFri | Sat | Sun

KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

April 11, 2017 1:01 PM

What’s a better way to put an official end to #CountryThunder than an award ceremony to follow? Here we put the best memories and moments from the weekend (in case you may have forgot already). 

Comment, like or share to let us know if we missed anything, or if you just want to let your friends know if they won a KMLE Country Thunder Award.

Did we miss something? Chime in on the comments on KMLE FB:

Best Surprise Performance

The LOCASH Boys gave an extra mini concert and party at the campground of some lucky unsuspecting listeners

Best Statement 

Blake Shelton’s statement on moonshine still has us laughing.

Best Alcohol Competition/Best Sport Adaptation

You no longer have to be athletic to compete in the Olympics, you just have to love beer! Beer Olympics!!

 

Best “What was that whisper?”

Caption your own whisper from Dierks Bentley during his main stage performance

 dierks bently photos by micheal todd 7 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Hometown Interview

Crazy when Arizona’s own Attorney General jumps in and takes over the interview with Dierks Bentley. (Starts 5 minutes into the interview)

Horniest Chair

the chair KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best First Timer

This was the first time Thomas Rhett performed at Country Thunder in Arizona.

Biggest American Flag

biggest american flag KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Cutest Autograph

Tyler Farr signing this beach ball is the cutest thing!!

tyler farr on mainstage photos by michael todd 2766 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Most Creative Way to Hold a Guitar

Dierks Bentley apparently forgetting how to hold and play a guitar during his performance (Michael Todd 27)

 dierks bently photos by micheal todd 27 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Team Name Award

Winner: #teamsideboob
Teamwork makes the dream work, and we think this worked.

Another great Country Thunder with some great people! #2017 #countrythunder #teamsideboob #foreverunclean

A post shared by Tiffany Acton (@tcacton) on

Best Power Strum Warm Up

Terri Clark ready to windmill her arm and blow the crowd away.

 terri clark photos by michael todd 162 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Gene Simmons Impersonation

Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys drummer channels his inner Gene Simmons from Kiss. Just look at that tongue!

 gunnar the grizzy boys photos by michael todd 2 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Nap Spot Award

Winner: @s_xo24

#CountryThunder is not a place for rest. But we understand. 

Oh evyn…I had to lol. #neverforget #countrythunder #jameson #frankywho #weekendatbernies

A post shared by Shaq (@s_xo24) on

Most Smiley Performance

Runaway June lets control over their smiles runaway during their performance. 

runaway june photos by allen washington 28 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Frugal Camper

Winner: @chaddypizzle

Simplicity is key at #CountryThunder. No need for the extra frills.

Found my new camper for country thunder 2018!!! Lol #countrythunder

A post shared by Chad Pettitt (@chaddypizzle) on

Most Rosined Bow/Most Suspicious White Powder

Aaron Watson’s fiddler colored his fiddle by creating the thickest dusting of rosin. 

 aaron watson photos by allen washington 38 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best James Dean Lookalike

Frankie Ballard channels the looks of James Dean during his performance. 

frankie ballard at kmle tent by jansen morgan 8514 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Most Eventful Week Award

Winner: @realscottyross

Most Magnificent Beard

Oak Ridge Boys’s own William Lee Golden displays his staple white locks. 

the oak ridge boys photo by michael todd 11 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Way to Cool Off Award

Winner: @mrs.nimmo

🍻#countrythunder

A post shared by Tara Nimmo (@mrs.nimmo) on

Best Hair Highlight

Does it still count as a hairflip if it’s the Mohawk of Tyler Farr’s guitarist

tyler farr on mainstage photos by michael todd0152 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Maybe it’s Dorado’s guitarist, maybe it’s Maybelline

 dorado photos by allen washington 9 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Slip & Slide that we can publish.. 😉

slip and slide KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Running of the Humans

Guests are beyond eager to enter the grounds to get the best spots to listen to their favorite artists

out and about at kmle country thunder 8254 KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Horse

best horse KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Aerial Shot

Winner: @leaveittoleavitt

A shot like this takes some serious effort. Effort will win you a #CountryThunder Award 

Best Food Spread

KMLE teaches High Valley how to bring it south by making a low country boil feast before they go out to perform (Out and About at KMLE Country Thunder 8767)

high valley low boil KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

Best Diet Plan Award

Winner: @allison_nikkie

Guaranteed way to get your body in #CountryThunder shape.

#theptpit #countrythunder

A post shared by SweetVixen (@allison_nikkie) on

Best Campsite Barrrr

Shiver me timbers.. it’s a pirate ship in the campgrounds!!

pirate ship bar KMLE Country Thunder Awards 2017

