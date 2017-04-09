Tell Me It Isn’t ‘Over’! The Final Day of Country Thunder 2017!

Alright KMLE Nation it was a beautiful day out here at Country Thunder 2017 today and lets just say WOW! To finish Country Thunder 2017 today was one for the books! Hangovers didn’t stop any of us from finishing off strong!

Gates opened at one again today, and LANCO hit the stage!

Wow did those boys really tell us that we don’t want tonight to end check out the rest of their photos here!

Shortly after we brought over our awesome boys from High Valley to a LOW BOIL with KMLE!

We got to teach those Canadian boys about a southern favorite right before they hit the Main Stage! Check out their set photos here!

Right after High Valley those Grammy winning Oak Ridge Boys took over and gave us some of their flair on the Main Stage!

Look at the rest of the fun these men had to give us here!

Right after these boys were done Tyler Farr drove us Redneck Crazy on that main stage!

My oh My look at those lights! He had such a great stage presence check out the rest of his photos here!

Right after Tyler Farr ran off the stage we hit the backstage, or better yet, the Tour Bus! That’s right Chris and Nina went and interviewed Blake Shelton and we got the truth about MOONSHINE!

Check out the rest of the Spectacular Closing Set of Country Thunder 2017 here!

Wow Country Thunder 2017 you were absolutely INSANE! Between the constant blurred line of tipsy, drunk, or hungover, the awesome memories, and the INCREDIBLE artists we had out here! We can not wait for Country Thunder 2018!