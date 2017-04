KMLE Nation today is our last day of Country Thunder 2017, but you know what? That doesn’t mean that we aren’t gonna live it up! We got High Valley to come hangout with us backstage and enjoy the last day Southern and family style, a low boil! Potatoes, Cajun spices, Corn on the Cob and Shrimp! So glad we got to give High Valley a great memory for their first Low Boil at Country Thunder 2017!