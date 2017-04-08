Was Day Three of Country Thunder 2017 The ‘Star of The Show’?

Daisy Dukes, airbrush KMLE tattoos, and we are blaming it on the whiskey, pretty sure like that sounds like Country Thunder 2017 Day 3 to me! We started off today running to the Main Stage to catch Dorado right at 2:30!

Right after Dorado we weren’t going anywhere nothing would ‘Hold Us Back’ from seeing Ryan Hurd!

Now you may be wondering what is goin on here today, suddenly the dust is crazy, the wind is blowing, no way KMLE Nation nature isn’t ‘Actin Crazy’, it’s Randy Rogers Band at the KMLE Tent at Country Thunder!

Before stepping out there on the Main Stage Frankie Ballard stopped by the KMLE Tent for a short interview and a terrific acoustic session to get him all warmed up and ready for taking over the Main Stage!

Following the newly married Frankie Ballard we got to enjoy the fact that Joe Nichols did in fact come “Somewhere, Sunny and 75!”

My Oh My we love Country Thunder, but you now what we love more? Thomas Rhett helping a couple get ENGAGED! We got to sit down with the AMC winner and Father- To – Be before he hit the Main Stage!

Country Thunder Day Three you were so awesome! Between a tale of love, the nonstop booze cruise, and the party atmosphere we just can’t get enough! Stay Tuned for Blake Shelton tomorrow night as we bring down Country Thunder 2017!