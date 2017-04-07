Rowin’ Our Way Through Day Two at Country Thunder 2017

Yesterday was an incredible first day at Country Thunder 2017, but Day Two definitely did not disappoint us KMLE Nation! Men in skirts, American flags, Chevy hats, and it’s NATIONAL BEER DAY! Do you know what that means? It’s the perfect day to hold THE BEER OLYMPICS!

Come on KMLE Nation How cool is that? Seventeen teams all competing for the Gold! After the Beer Olympics began, it was officially time to kick off the first performance of the day with Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys!

Those Michigan boys, we can’t get enough check out the rest of them here!

Following those Michigan Grizzlies, we had our girls in Runaway June take over the Main Stage!

Wow can those girls rock! Don’t believe me? Check out there set here!

While those girls were rockin’ we love to keep you constantly movin KMLE Nation and so we hope you were here to see the Incredible set done by A Boy Named Sioux in the KMLE Tent! Did you miss it? Well don’t worry we have it all here for you!

Shortly after we hope you ran to the Main Stage to see the incredible set that Aaron Watson did! Want to see more of him? Check out his Main Stage photos here!

Shortly after his performance on the Main Stage Aaron came by the KMLE Tent to remind us that country music really needs to know the banjo and the fiddle are “never goin’ outta style”! Check out his performance here!

Speaking of coming to the KMLE Tent Chris and Nina sat down to Duo Counseling with the experts, Maddie & Tae! Want to know the advice they gave us?

Man do we love seeing those girls and we just cannot get enough can you? Check out their Main Stage photos here!

Right after our interview with Maddie & Tae we fell “Head Over Boots” with Jon Pardi on that Main Stage!

Have you fallen yet? We dare you to look at these photos and not fall “Head Over Boots” for him! Check out the photos here!

We’ve had such a crazy day KMLE Nation, but we have all the juicy details on Dierks Bentley’s exclusive interview with Chris and Nina! We know he’s a singer, but what is he really like off stage? Do you know Dierks’ favorite memory from Arizona? Well we do!

Right after our interview with him he ran off to hit the Main Stage and it got a little SIDEWAYS! Jon Pardi, Maddie & Tae, and the Arizona Attorney General go on a Stage TAKEOVER! You can see all the crazy photos HERE!

Country Thunder 2017 you have been insane so far! So many memories and it is only Day 2! Tomorrow Night we get to “Put a little liquor in our coconut water” with Thomas Rhett! What else do you have for us?