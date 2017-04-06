Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

How Much Do You Love Country Thunder 2017 Already?

April 6, 2017 11:08 PM

Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots, Bud Light Hats, and IVS?!?!? Yes you read that right, but more importantly thats sounds like only an inkling of what we have seen on Day One of COUNTRY THUNDER 2017! Don’t fret KMLE Nation we have the Smokin’ Stories from today coming your way! Today started off with the sun shining, the beers cracking’, and Brandon Ray on the Main Stage!

brandon ray photo by michael todd How Much Do You Love Country Thunder 2017 Already?

 

Want to see more of click here!

Shortly after he hit the main stage we embarked on an adventure on the Kawasaki to the campground of some lucky listeners where we got a live performance by our good friends LOCASH! Don’t believe us?

 

We just love our LOCASH Boys and we can’t get enough! Want to see more from there day? Check out their photos here!

How about now? The LOCASH Boys played a few hit songs for those lucky listeners! Remember the IV who were hooked on an IV drip hydration station! before running off to hit the Main Stage! While we were out on with the Kawasaki on a ride we got an exclusive performance at the KMLE Casino by Jackson Michelson.

jackson michelson at kmle tent by jansen morgan 6317 How Much Do You Love Country Thunder 2017 Already?

 

He didn’t just play our stage, he owned the Main Stage too! Don’t believe us? Check it out here!

Here at Country Thunder we are nonstop there is always something happening like Terri Clark rockin’ a white cowgirl hat on that Main Stage!

terri clark photo by allen washington How Much Do You Love Country Thunder 2017 Already?

You can see here whole gallery here!

Alright and finally what all the ladies are wanting to know! Does our bachelor Chris Young have a special lady? Also, do you know the song that he secretly wishes that he wrote? Chris and Nina got the scoop for you! Check out the full interview!

 

Right after our interview with Chris Young we followed him straight to the Main Stage to close Day One of Country Thunder 2017!

chris young photos by allen washington 181 How Much Do You Love Country Thunder 2017 Already?

 

Can’t get enough of Chris Young? Neither can we! Check out his photos here!

Already Country Thunder 2017 has set the bar extremely high and it is only the FIRST DAY! What do the next three days have in store for us? We might not know that answer yet KMLE Nation, but we do know only tomorrow will tell!

 

