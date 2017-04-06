How Much Do You Love Country Thunder 2017 Already?

Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots, Bud Light Hats, and IVS?!?!? Yes you read that right, but more importantly thats sounds like only an inkling of what we have seen on Day One of COUNTRY THUNDER 2017! Don’t fret KMLE Nation we have the Smokin’ Stories from today coming your way! Today started off with the sun shining, the beers cracking’, and Brandon Ray on the Main Stage!

Shortly after he hit the main stage we embarked on an adventure on the Kawasaki to the campground of some lucky listeners where we got a live performance by our good friends LOCASH! Don’t believe us?

How about now? The LOCASH Boys played a few hit songs for those lucky listeners! While we were out on with the Kawasaki on a ride we got an exclusive performance at the KMLE Casino by Jackson Michelson.

Here at Country Thunder we are nonstop there is always something happening like Terri Clark rockin’ a white cowgirl hat on that Main Stage!

Alright and finally what all the ladies are wanting to know! Does our bachelor Chris Young have a special lady? Also, do you know the song that he secretly wishes that he wrote? Chris and Nina got the scoop for you! Check out the full interview!

Right after our interview with Chris Young we followed him straight to the Main Stage to close Day One of Country Thunder 2017!

Already Country Thunder 2017 has set the bar extremely high and it is only the FIRST DAY! What do the next three days have in store for us? We might not know that answer yet KMLE Nation, but we do know only tomorrow will tell!