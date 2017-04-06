Campground Winners Get A Private LOCASH Concert!

Yes you read that right KMLE Nation! Today some lucky winners not only got to enjoy the sunshine, the booze, the corn hole, and Country Thunder 2017, but they also got a private LOCASH concert that could have come straight out of a Music Video! Don’t believe us? Well see for your self!

How much do you love this Country Thunder life? Dancing on RV’s, singing alongside Preston and Chris of LOCASH, and enjoying a nice cold one? Country Thunder 2017 you have already set the bar high and it is only the first day! What else is in store for us?