Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

Campground Winners Get A Private LOCASH Concert!

April 6, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: #KMLECT2017, KMLE Country Thunder 2017, LoCash, LOCASH at the Campgrounds

Yes you read that right KMLE Nation! Today some lucky winners not only got to enjoy the sunshine, the booze, the corn hole, and Country Thunder 2017, but they also got a private LOCASH concert that could have come straight out of a Music Video! Don’t believe us? Well see for your self!

How much do you love this Country Thunder life? Dancing on RV’s, singing alongside Preston and Chris of LOCASH, and enjoying a nice cold one? Country Thunder 2017 you have already set the bar high and it is only the first day! What else is in store for us?

 

 

More from KMLE Country Thunder
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Listen Live