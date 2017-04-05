Country Thunder and Cowboy Church

Headed out to Country Thunder? While you enjoy nights filled with great country music from Chris Young, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, and a host of others. You will have the opportunity to once again join Randy Helm for Cowboy Church on Sunday at noon.

“The essential joy of being with horses is that it brings us in contact

with the rare elements of grace, beauty, spirit and freedom.”~ Sharon Ralls Lemon

Randy has been training wild horses for over 30 years. He will be using a horse that was formerly in the wild to take you on a spiritual journey Sunday afternoon. Randy’s unique way of incorporating his horse and Scripture is unlike any church you have been. A combination of God’s word, and real life.

Randy is familiar with ‘real’ life having been a police officer in Arlington, Texas and serving in the United States Air Force, and now overseeing the wild horse inmate program at Florence State Prison in Florence.

Throughout Country Thunder weekend you will be able to take part in fun clinics beginning at 1 p.m. each day to learn life’s lessons through horses. The horse area will be open each day throughout the concerts, and clinics will take place intermittently throughout the day. You can also learn more about the Wild Horse Inmate Program and how it is helping inmates receive hands-on-training in the equestrian field to help them to gain employable skills they can use upon their release. Also, the valuable lessons of self-confidence, patience, warmth, and the respect that comes from caring for a living being.

(Source: Helm Horsemanship, USA Today & ABC)