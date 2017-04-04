Country Thunder Baby Rylee Rae Update! [PICS]

Country Thunder concertgoers Josh & Brienna decided to make Country Thunder 2015 extra special and try for their first child at the annual festival. It turns out that the stars were aligned that weekend and nine months later in January of 2016, they welcomed Rylee Rae into the world! Rylee is now 15 months old and is absolutely adorable!!

FB_IMG_1491256324630

20170128_122050

20170214_081852

FB_IMG_1491256359483

FB_IMG_1491256402932

Rylee Rae’s mother Brienna says “She is walking, can say lots of things. Favorite words are of course dadda and mom. She loves ducks and will say quack. Also ever since riding the horse every horse she will say neigh. Ummm eats everything”

When asked about Rylee attending the music festival where she was conceived, Josh said that she will be able to attend when she’s 21.