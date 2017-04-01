Champion Home Builders and the KMLE Krew! 4-1-17

The KMLE Krew this time headed out to Chandler to go and check out the awesome Champion Home Builders today!! They are truly amazing and had so many model homes for people to look at! Their staff is super friendly and ready to help you find just the right home for your family! So many styles all in one place and all you have to do is just pick one! Of course we also brought out our very popular Corn hole game for the families to play and many walked home with Clint Black concert tickets as well as $50 gift cards!! We had an amazing time hanging out with everyone and if you would like to see the pictures from today just click right HERE..