Rascal Flatts Reveal Details of New Album ‘Back to Us’

By Abby Hassler

Award-winning country music trio Rascal Flatts just released the official track listing for their 10th studio album Back to Us. This highly new anticipated album arrives May 19th.

Related: Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire & More Added as ACM Performers

The new album features Lauren Alaina on the track “Are You Happy Now,” and a co-write from Chris Stapleton on “Vandalized.”

The group will release a 10-track standard album for all retailers and a 13-track Amazon-exclusive deluxe edition.

Check out the complete Back to Us tracklisting below:

Yours If You Want It Back To Us I Know You Won’t Hopin’ You Were Lookin’ Dance Are You Happy Now (with Lauren Alaina) Love What You’ve Done With The Place Kiss You While I Can Vandalized Our Night To Shine Hands Talk * Thieves * Roller Rink *

*Tracks exclusive to Amazon deluxe edition

