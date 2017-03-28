KMLE Country Thunder Essentials 2017

The new KMLE 107.9 wants to make sure that you and your friends and family have everything you need for your KMLE Country Thunder experience. Whether you’re camping out for the entire four-day festival, or just going for the day, KMLE 107.9’s Essentials can help you plan.
Here’s a quick check-list of some items you may need to stock up on before you head out to KMLE Country Thunder!
- Sunscreen
- Paper towels
- Tooth Brush / Tooth Paste
- Batteries
- Chap Stick
- Trash bags
- Deodorant
- Bug Repellant
- Bottled Water
- Skewers/grill forks
- Comb / Brush
- First Aid Kit
- Cooler
- Can Opener / Bottle Opener
- Razor
- Tissues
- Thermos
- Mugs / Paper Cups
- Feminine Products
- Popcorn
- Matches / Lighter
- Plastic Bags
- Toilet Paper (A MUST!)
- Charcoal
- Napkins
- Antibacterial soap
- Soap / Shampoo
- Nail clippers
- Hershey Bars