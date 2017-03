Chris, Nina and the KMLE Krew had a blast hosting outside the Eric Church concert tonight in downtown Phoenix! They got a ton of people hooked up with some upgraded tickets to the show, and one person even got a $100 merch chip to spend on whatever they liked out front of the venue! They blasted some awesome country jams for everyone throughout the night, and no one was disappointed.

If you weren’t able to make the show tonight, you can find all the pics here!