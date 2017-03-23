Florida Georgia Line Gift Veteran With All-Terrain Wheelchair

Florida Georgia Line made one wounded veteran’s life much easier with a gift of an all-terrain wheelchair. Retired Army Staff Sergeant Shane Savage was wounded in Afghanistan and lost his leg in 2010. He met the guys of FGL at a concert, where they also shared their appreciation for his service to our country.

The Independence Fund’s mission is to support our injured and wounded Veterans with the tools to achieve their independence and freedoms that they have fought to preserve. For more, visit their website.