Top Destinations Around The Globe [TripAdvisor Survey]

TripAdvisor announced the winners of its Travelers’ Choice awards for destinations, recognizing travelers’ favorite places around the world. This year, Bali, Indonesia is the global winner and New York City ranks number one in the U.S. for the seventh consecutive year.

Top 10 Travelers Choice Destinations in the United States:

1) New York City, New York

2) Maui, Hawaii

3) Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

4) Oahu, Hawaii

5) Las Vegas, Nevada

6) Orlando, Florida

7) Chicago, Illinois

8) San Diego, California

9) San Francisco, California

10) Key West, Florida

For the Top 10 Travelers’ Choice World Destinations click HERE.