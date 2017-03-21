Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town to Headline Gulf Coast Jam

By Amanda Wicks

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Little Big Town have been tapped to headline the 2017 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

Related: Luke Bryan’s ‘To The Moon and Back’: Behind the Song, ACMs Edition

Bryan, Aldean and LBT will play the Panama City Beach, Florida festival September 1st through September 3rd. They mark the first names announced with the full lineup still to come. Tickets go on sale April 2nd.

Although the festival will be celebrating its fifth year, it had to cancel the festivities in 2016 due to the approach of Tropical Storm Hermine.

Before performing at the Gulf Coast Jam, Bryan will share hosting duties with Dierks Bentley at the ACM Awards on April 2nd. It will be their second time co-hosting the awards ceremony.