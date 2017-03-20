WIN tickets to the Professional Bull Riders Event!

Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

The New KMLE at 107.9 is giving away a pair of tickets to the Professional Bull Riders event at Gila River Arena on March 26, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 1 PM and 4PM Hours This Week!

  • Listen to KMLE 1079 during the 1 PM and 5 PM hours this week
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Marh 26, 2017
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

