WIN tickets to the Dbacks Season Opener!

March 20, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field, KMLE 1079

The New KMLE at 107.9 is giving away FIVE tickets to the Arizona Diamondbacks Home Opener vs San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on April 2, 2017, PLUS your chance to go onto the field to hold the American Flag before the game!

How to Win:

Listen during the 1 PM Hour This Week!

  • Listen to KMLE 1079 during the 1 PM hour this week
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: April 2
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Address: 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

