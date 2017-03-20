WIN tickets to see Eric Church!

The New KMLE at 107.9 is giving away a pair of tickets to see Eric Church at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 28, 2017!
How to Win:
Listen during the 7 AM and 3 PM Hours This Week!
- Listen during the 7 AM hour and 5 PM hours this week!
- Also, listen to Chris & Nina during the morning show for ANOTHER chance to win!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: March 28, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information, click here!