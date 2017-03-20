Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

WIN tickets to see Eric Church!

March 20, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Eric Church, KMLE 1079, Talking Stick Resort Arena

The New KMLE at 107.9 is giving away a pair of tickets to see Eric Church at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 28, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 AM and 3 PM Hours This Week!

  • Listen during the 7 AM hour and 5 PM hours this week!
  • Also, listen to Chris & Nina during the morning show for ANOTHER chance to win!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 28, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live