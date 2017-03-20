Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

Hear Brad Paisley’s New Song ‘Heaven South’ from ‘Love and War’

The new album features collaborations with Mick Jagger, John Fogerty, Bill Anderson and Timbaland. March 20, 2017 7:00 AM
By Annie Reuter

Brad Paisley’s forthcoming 11th studio album won’t be released until next month but fans can get an early listen to a brand new song called “Heaven South.” The first track on the release, “Heaven South” is available as an instant free track when pre-ordering the album, and was written by Brad Paisley, Brent Anderson and Chris DuBois.

“Heaven South” is an ode to the people and things often found in the South: beer battered chicken, sweet iced tea, night crawlers, crickets, girls in cut-off jeans and more.

“Drive down Main Street, and everybody’s there/ Subwoofers booming like cannons in the square/ Sign says ‘no cruisin’, but nobody cares,” Paisley sings on the chorus.

Paisley co-wrote all 16 songs on Love and War, which comes out April 21 and includes collaborations with Mick Jagger, John Fogerty, Bill Anderson and Timbaland.

Listen to “Heaven South” below:

 

