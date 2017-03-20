Beauty & The Beast Top Box Office [LIST]

Beauty and the Beast broke box office records over the weekend taking in about $350 million around the world.
The film took $170 million in North American box offices alone and broke a bunch of records in the process.
It had the biggest ever opening weekend for a PG-rated film, and notched up the seventh best opening overall.
The film easily outsold the rest of the top 10 combined – Kong: Skull Island was its closest competitor, taking $28.9 million on its second weekend.
Beauty and the Beast marks Disney’s best opening for a live action remake yet – beating The Jungle Book, Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland.
1) Beauty and the Beast ($170,000,000)
2) Kong: Skull Island ($28,850,000)
3) Logan ($17,500,000)
4) Get out ($13,249,475)
5) The Shack ($6,130,000)
6) The LEGO Batman Movie ($4,700,000)
7) The Belko Experiment ($4,051,000)
8) Hidden Figures ($1,500,000)
9) John Wick: Chapter Two ($1,200,000)
10) Before I Fall ($1,034,425)