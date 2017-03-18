Granger Smith and Colt Ford at KMLE Country Double Header

Photo Gallery: Meet and Greet

Photo Gallery: Concert Photos

Photo Gallery: Pre-Concert Fun

The new KMLE @ 107.9 and Freeway Chevrolet was proud to present KMLE Country Double Header at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort!

KMLE is thew the Valley’s FIRST EVER Spring Training themed pool party at the BEST party pool in the Valley featuring performances from Colt Ford and Granger Smith!

Chris and Nina interview with Granger Smith before he went on stage.

Chris and Nina interview with Colt Ford before he went on stage.

For the Georgia native and one-time golf pro, now an entrepreneur and cultural pioneer who started playing the mud truck circuit then went on to touring with the likes of Toby Keith, Eric Church and Florida Georgia Line, and breaking into film with a recent cameo in David Spade’s Joe Dirt 2. You can hear Ford’s latest song “4 Lane Gone” on The New KMLE @ 107.9!

KMLE Country Double Header is brought to you by:

Talking Stick Resort talkingstickresort.com Talking Stick Resort, Arizona’s top gaming and entertainment destination, offers an always-exciting assortment of choices for the ultimate experiences. From international headliners in the famous Salt River Grand Ballroom to more intimate performances in the Showroom or even the new outdoor venue at the Pool, you will find it all here. Visitto see a full lineup of all your favorite shows and upcoming events.

Freeway Chevrolet

Freeway Chevrolet is the Valley’s newest Chevy dealership located at off of the I-10 and Ray Road. Phoenix Chevrolet shoppers will find an extensive inventory of new, used and certified pre-owned Chevrolet cars, trucks and SUVs at Freeway Chevy. We pride ourselves in providing top-notch customer service before, during, and after the sale. Our dealership continues to be recognized for the level of service we provide; we are currently ranked number one in customer satisfaction in Arizona. We truly strive to ensure that our customers are treated with respect and given the opportunity to shop for a vehicle in a hassle and stress-free environment. No Games! No Gimmicks! The price you see is the price you pay! Lowest tax rate in the state!