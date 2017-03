Noooo that doesn’t mean there’s still hope. I mean he IS wearing the ring. But why ??

He said recently that he already considers himself to be married, even tho they haven’t legally said “I Do” – the goal is within the next few months

Sam Hunt also shared the story of how he proposed.. turned out it was a little rocky! He said they had been fighting a little beforehand but he found the perfect moment to propose and everything settled down after that.