Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers Team for ‘Last Day Alive’

The Chainsmokers debut album features a surprising collaboration. March 14, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers

By Amanda Wicks

Florida Georgia Line has been teaming up with artists outside their country wheelhouse, and it looks as though they have something big planned with The Chainsmokers.

The Chainsmokers shared the tracklist for their debut album on Instagram which revealed the previously unannounced FGL collaboration “Last Day Alive.” “Surprise surprise,” the country duo wrote in a re-gram of the post. “New music coming soon with @thechainsmokers #LastDayAlive.”

Besides working with the DJ duo, Florida Georgia Line will be hitting the road with Backstreet Boys later this year. Although Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have their feet firmly planted in country, they’re blurring the lines about what it means to make that kind of music in 2017.

