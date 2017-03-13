WIN Tickets to Lady Antebellum!

Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

March 13, 2017 12:00 AM
The New KMLE at 107.9 is giving away a pair of tickets to see Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Friday, June 2, 2017 PLUS 2 meet & greet passes!

How to Win:

Listen during the 11 AM and 5 PM Hours This Week!

  • Listen to Jared during the 11 AM hour and B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this week!
  • Also, listen during the Mega Prize Minute for a chance to win 2 Meet & Greet passes!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: June 2, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

