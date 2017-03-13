Play Mega Prize Minute for tickets to Lady Antebellum!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 has your chance to win a pair of Meet & Greet passes to meet Lady Antebellum, and tickets to the show!

Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Play MEGA PRIZE MINUTE with Chris & Nina!

Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30a-10a!

When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller.

Play and win Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute” game and you’re going to win the Mega prize!

You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions that Chris & Nina came up with. If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out. Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7:30PM

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 North 83rd Avenue Phoenix, Arizona

85035

For more information, click here!