Play Beat Nina to WIN Salsa Fest Tickets!

March 13, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Beat Nina, KMLE 107.9, Salsa Challenge, steele indian school park

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to  My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge at Steele Indian School Park March 25-26, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 25-26, 2017
  • Venue: Steele Indian School Park
  • Address: 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

For more information, click here!

