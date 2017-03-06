Win tickets to the International Sportsman’s Expo!

March 6, 2017 12:00 AM
The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away a 4 pack of tickets to the International Sportsman’s Expo at Westworld of Scottsdale on March 23-26, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during  the 11 AM Hour This Week!

  • Listen to Jared during the 11 AM hour this week!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 23-26, 2017
  • Venue: Steele Westworld of Scottsdale
  • Address: 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For more information, click here!

