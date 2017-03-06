Win tickets to Salsa Fest!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge at Steele Indian School Park on March 25-26, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 5 PM Hour This Week!

Listen to B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this week!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: March 25-26, 2017

Venue: Steele Indian School Park

Address: 300 E Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85012

For more information, click here!