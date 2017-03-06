Win tickets to Salsa Fest!

March 6, 2017 12:00 AM By B-Dub
Filed Under: b-dub, KMLE 1079, salsa fest, steele indian school park

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge at Steele Indian School Park on March 25-26, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during  the 5 PM Hour This Week!

  • Listen to B-Dub during the 5 PM hour this week!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 25-26, 2017
  • Venue: Steele Indian School Park
  • Address: 300 E Indian School Road
    Phoenix, AZ 85012

For more information, click here!

