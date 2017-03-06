Beat Nina to win tickets to see Zac Brown Band!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away 2 tickets to see Zac Brown Band at Gila River Areana on May 4, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: May 4, 2017

Venue: Gila River Arena

Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

