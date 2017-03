American Society of Plastic Surgeons Realease Top 5 Surgeries [LIST]

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has come out with their annual list of the most popular plastic surgery procedures.

The Top Five Surgical Procedures:

Breast augmentation – 290,467 procedures

Liposuction – 223,018 procedures

Nose reshaping – 223,018 procedures

Eyelid surgeries – 209,020 procedures.

Facelifts – 131,106 procedures.

The Top Five Minimally Invasive Procedures:

Botox – 7-million procedures.

Soft-tissue fillers – 2.6-million procedures

Chemical peels – 1.36-million procedures

Laser hair removal – 1.1-million procedures

Microdermabrasions – 775,000 procedures

Read More Here