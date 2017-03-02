Phoenix Fire Captain Dies After Battling Injuries From 2009 Crash

Capt. Crystal Rezzonico has died after a battle with ongoing complications from an accident in 2009.

In August of 2009, Capt. Rezzonico was on the way to a call when her fire truck was hit. She was thrown from the truck and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, broke both legs and both shoulders.

She spent multiple weeks in a coma, underwent numerous surgeries, including five brain surgeries and endured eight weeks of neurological rehab just to be able to walk and talk again.

She did realized what had happened until two months after the accident and her injuries continued to cause her problems until she passed away on Saturday.

She was 56 years old.