KMLE Nation: 5-Year-Old Jordan Needs Your Help! Doctor: Young Girl Rejecting Heart Transplant

March 1, 2017 7:07 AM
It all started back in 2013 when Jordan Drake (now 5-years-old) received a heart transplant after the tragic death of a 7-month-old baby boy in California.

Things were going well for Jordan and her family up until last when when Jordan started vomiting and complaining that her stomach hurt. Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital performed tests and said Jordan’s body is rejecting the heart. Jordan is now on an ECMO (Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine, which is performing her heart and lung functions.

To learn more about Jordan’s story, click here.  The family has also set up a GoFundMe acocunt.

