Top 10 Party Songs in Country Music

Country music and partying are a natural fit. Fortunately, there are plenty of great party songs in country music to provide the soundtrack to your good time. Whether you’re going out on the town or headed down to the lake, or all your rowdy friends are coming over tonight, there’s a country song that fits your needs.

10 – “My Kinda Party” Jason Aldean

9 – “Party Crowd” David Lee Murphy

8 – “American Saturday Night” Brad Paisley

7 – “Down on the Farm” Tim McGraw

6 – “Party for Two” Shania Twain

5 – “Am I the Only One” Dierks Bentley

4 – “Here for the Party” Gretchen Wilson

3 – “All About Tonight” Blake Shelton

2 – “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” Hank Williams Jr.

1 – “Good Time” Alan Jackson