Ninas60SecondSkinny: Country Music’s Finest to Honor Merle Haggard, Justin Moore’s Oldest Daughter Isn’t Interested in Another Sister and Bob Harper Recovering from Heart Attack

#Ninas60SecondSkinny:

Country Music’s Finest to Honor Merle Haggard Merle Haggard will be celebrated with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, featuring artists like Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and more. “Sing Me Back Home: The Music Of Merle Haggard” is set for April 6th at Bridgestone Arena, with a portion of the proceeds going to the T.J. Martell Foundation. Other artists on the bill include Merle’s son Ben Haggard, as well as Dierks Bentley, The Avett Brothers, Ronnie Dunn, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Loretta Lynn, John Mellencamp, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Lucinda Williams and more. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 11 am CT.

Justin Moore’s Oldest Daughter Isn’t Interested in Another Sister Justin Moore and his wife are expecting their fourth child this year. His eldest, six-year-old Ella, is totally over having sisters and claims she won’t talk to it or hold it if it’s a girl.

Bob Harper Recovering from Heart Attack “Biggest Loser” trainer Bob Harper has suffered a serious heart. The 51-year-old passed out at the gym and was unconscious for two days.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are reportedly dating The "National Treasure" actress is dating "Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus.