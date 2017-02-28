Merle Haggard Tribute Show W/ All Star Lineup To Happen In Nashville

February 28, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Bridgestone Arena, merle haggard, Miranda Lambert, Nashville, Nelson, tribute, willie

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and more are set to perform at an all-star Merle Haggard Tribute show!! “Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard” will happen at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday April 6. The date marks the one year anniversary of what would have been Merle’s 80th birthday.

The lineup includes Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Chesney, Hank Williams, Jr., John Anderson, Bobby Bare, The Avett Brothers, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lucinda Williams and Ben Haggard. More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale March 3 through Ticketmaster.

